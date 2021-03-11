୭ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ସାବଧାନ୍! ଘୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିଝଡ ସହ ବଜ୍ରପାତର ହେବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୧ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଘୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିଝଡ ଓ ବଜ୍ରପାତ ହେବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି । ଏନେଇ ସତର୍କତା ଅବଲମ୍ବନ କରିବାକୁ ୭ ଜିଲ୍ଲାକୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ଆସନ୍ତା ୩ ଘଣ୍ଟା ପାଇଁ ସତର୍କ ରହିବାକୁ ପରାମର୍ଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି । ସେହି ୭ଟି ଜିଲ୍ଲାଗୁଡିକ ଯଥା- କେନ୍ଦୁଝର, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜ, କନ୍ଧମାଳ, କୋରାପୁଟ, ଗଜପତି, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁର ଓ ରାୟଗଡ ପାଇଁ ସତର୍କ ସୂଚନା ରହିଛି । ସନ୍ଧ୍ୟା ୭ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ସର୍ତକ ରହିବାକୁ ପାଣିପାଗ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ପକ୍ଷରୁ ପରାମର୍ଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
