ଝାରପଡା ଜେଲରେ ଟିଆଇ ପରେଡ ଶେଷ

ଝାରପଡା,୩ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ବହୁ ଚର୍ଚ୍ଚିତ ଅଞ୍ଜନା ମିଶ୍ର ଗଣ ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲାରେ ଝାରପଡା ଜେଲ ପରିସରରେ ଆଜି ଟିଆଇ ପରେଡ ଶେଷ ହୋଇଛି । ଜେଏମଏଫସି ସୃଜାଲିନ ମହାନ୍ତିଙ୍କ ତତ୍ତ୍ୱାବଧାନରେ ଟିଆଇ ପରେଡ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ଗଣ ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମ ମାମଲାରେ ଗିରଫ ହୋଇଥିବା ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତ ବିବନ ବିଶ୍ୱାଳକୁ ଚିହ୍ନିବା ପାଇଁ ହୋଇଥିଲା ଏହି ଟିଆଇ ପରେଡ ।
ତେବେ ଟିଆଇ ପରେଡ ଶେଷ ପରେ ଜେଲ ପରିସରରୁ ବାହାରି ପୀଡିତା ଅଞ୍ଜନା ମିଶ୍ର ଗଣମାଧ୍ୟମକୁ ନିଜର ପ୍ରତିକ୍ରିୟା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଟିଆଇ ପରେଡରେ ୧୧ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଅଭିଯୁକ୍ତକୁ ଚିହ୍ନିବାକୁ ଅଞ୍ଜନାଙ୍କୁ କୁହାଯାଇଥିଲା । ଟିଆଇ ପରେଡରେ କ’ଣ ହୋଇଛି, ତାହା କୋର୍ଟରେ ଜଣାପଡିବ ବୋଲି ଅଞ୍ଜନା କହିଛନ୍ତି ।