ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ରୋଚକ ଲଢେଇ: ମମତା ବାନାର୍ଜୀ ଆହତ

-
World
118,301,736
-
USA
29,803,774
-
India
11,266,216
-
Brazil
11,125,017
-
Russia
4,351,553
-
UK
4,228,998
-
Italy
3,101,093
-
Turkey
2,807,387
-
Germany
2,524,053
-
Pakistan
595,239
-
China
90,007
କୋଲକାତା,୧୦ ।୩: ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ବିଧାନସଭା ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ସବୁଠାରୁ ହାଇ ପ୍ରୋଫାଇଲ ସିଟ ନନ୍ଦିଗ୍ରାମରେ ମଜାଦାର ଲଢେଇ ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ପୂର୍ବରୁ ଏହି ଆସନ ପାଇଁ ମମତା ବାନାର୍ଜୀ ଓ ଶୁଭେନ୍ଦୁଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଲଢେଇ ଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ ଏବେ ମଇଦାନକୁ ଓହ୍ଲାଇଛନ୍ତି ସିପିଏମର ମୀନାକ୍ଷୀ ମୁଖାର୍ଜୀ ।
ଏହାରି ମଧ୍ୟରେ ପଶ୍ଚିମବଙ୍ଗ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ବା ନନ୍ଦିଗ୍ରାମ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥୀ ମମତା ବାନାର୍ଜୀ ଆହତ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ନନ୍ଦିଗ୍ରାମରେ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପ୍ରଚାର ବେଳେ ମମତା ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡିଛି । ମମତାଙ୍କ ଗୋଡ ଓ ଛାତିରେ ଗଭୀର ଆଘାତ ଲାଗିଛି । ଆଘାତ ପଛରେ ଷଡଯନ୍ତ୍ର କରାଯାଇଥିବା ମମତା ଅଭିଯୋଗ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ନିର୍ବାଚନ କମିଶନରଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ଫେରାଦ ହେବେ ମମତା ।