Awantipora, 6/5: India Security forces have trapped top Hizbul Mujahideen commander in an encounter near South Kashmir’s Awantipora. Similarly, the security forces have killed one terrorist in another encounter in Pulwama district. A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Beighpora in Awantipora of Kashmir late Tuesday night after getting a tip.

Internet service is snapped in Kashmir as a precautionary measure.