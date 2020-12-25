ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟକୁ ପିଏମ କିଷାନ ସମ୍ମାନ ନିଧିର ଟଙ୍କା ଟ୍ରାନ୍ସଫର

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 79,767,022Active: 21,860,576Recovered: 56,156,490Death: 1,749,956
USA
USAConfirmed: 19,111,326Active: 7,555,137Recovered: 11,219,123Death: 337,066
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,147,468Active: 282,506Recovered: 9,717,834Death: 147,128
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 7,425,593Active: 785,739Recovered: 6,449,822Death: 190,032
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 2,963,688Active: 539,735Recovered: 2,370,857Death: 53,096
UK
UKConfirmed: 2,188,587Active: 2,118,962Recovered: N/ADeath: 69,625
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,100,712Active: 146,305Recovered: 1,935,292Death: 19,115
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,009,317Active: 593,632Recovered: 1,344,785Death: 70,900
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 1,614,326Active: 400,245Recovered: 1,184,400Death: 29,681
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 467,222Active: 38,511Recovered: 418,958Death: 9,753
China
ChinaConfirmed: 86,913Active: 320Recovered: 81,959Death: 4,634
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୨୫ ।୧୨: ପିଏମ କିଷାନ ସମ୍ମାନ ନିଧିର ପ୍ରଥମ କିସ୍ତି ଆଜି ଜାରି କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ । ଏହି ଯୋଜନା ଅଧିନରେ ୯ କୋଟି ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟକୁ ୧୮ ହଜାର କୋଟି ଟଙ୍କା ପଠାଯାଇଛି । ପିଏମ କିଷାନ ସମ୍ମାନ ନିଧି ଯୋଜନାରେ ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟକୁ ଟଙ୍କା ପଠାଯାଇଛି । ଏହା ସହ ଓଡିଶା ସମେତ ୬ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଚାଷୀଙ୍କ ସହ ଭିଡିଓ କନଫରେନ୍ସିଂ ଜରିଆରେ ଆଲୋଚନା କରିଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ ।