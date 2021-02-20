ବାଇକ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ରେ ଦୁଇଜଣ  ମୃତ

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 111,328,729Active: 22,622,797Recovered: 86,240,474Death: 2,465,458
USA
USAConfirmed: 28,603,813Active: 9,292,344Recovered: 18,803,723Death: 507,746
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,977,387Active: 143,099Recovered: 10,678,048Death: 156,240
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 10,081,693Active: 807,579Recovered: 9,029,159Death: 244,955
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,151,984Active: 371,675Recovered: 3,697,433Death: 82,876
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,095,269Active: 1,644,348Recovered: 2,331,001Death: 119,920
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,780,882Active: 382,448Recovered: 2,303,199Death: 95,235
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,624,019Active: 84,568Recovered: 2,511,548Death: 27,903
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,381,259Active: 128,041Recovered: 2,185,100Death: 68,118
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 569,846Active: 24,081Recovered: 533,202Death: 12,563
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,824Active: 454Recovered: 84,734Death: 4,636
ବାଲିଗୁଡା , 20/2 : କନ୍ଧମାଳ ଜ଼ିଲ୍ଲା ବାଲିଗୁଡା ଥାନା ଅନ୍ତର୍ଗତ ପୁରୁଣା ବାଟାଗୁଡା ରେ ଅଭାବନୀୟ ଘଟଣା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି । ଏକ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ରେ ବାଇକ ଗଛକୁ ପିଟିଛି । ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ରେ ଦୁଇଜଣ ମୃତ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଜଣେ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ମୃତକ ହେଲେ ତୁମୁଡିବନ୍ଧ ଥାନା ଅନ୍ତର୍ଗତ ଦାନୁଙ୍ଗିଆ ଗାଁ ର ରିବିୟାନ ମାଝୀ । ଆହାତ ହେଲେ ଅନନ୍ତ ମାଝୀ , ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଣେ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିଚୟ ମିଳିନାହିଁ l ଆଜି ଦିନ ଦଶଟା ବେଳେ ଗାଁରୁ ତିନିଜଣ ଗୋଟିଏ ବାଇକରେ ବାଲିଗୁଡା ଆସୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଥିଲା ଘଟଣା ସ୍ଥଳରେ ପୋଲିସ ପହଂଚି ତଦନ୍ତ ଜାରି ରଖିଛି ।