ବାଇକ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ରେ ଦୁଇଜଣ  ମୃତ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ବାଲିଗୁଡା , 20/2 : କନ୍ଧମାଳ ଜ଼ିଲ୍ଲା ବାଲିଗୁଡା ଥାନା ଅନ୍ତର୍ଗତ ପୁରୁଣା ବାଟାଗୁଡା ରେ ଅଭାବନୀୟ  ଘଟଣା ଦେଖିବାକୁ ମିଳିଛି ।  ଏକ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ରେ  ବାଇକ  ଗଛକୁ ପିଟିଛି  ।  ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ରେ  ଦୁଇଜଣ  ମୃତ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଜଣେ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ମୃତକ  ହେଲେ ତୁମୁଡିବନ୍ଧ ଥାନା ଅନ୍ତର୍ଗତ ଦାନୁଙ୍ଗିଆ ଗାଁ ର ରିବିୟାନ ମାଝୀ ।  ଆହାତ ହେଲେ ଅନନ୍ତ ମାଝୀ , ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଣେ ମୃତକଙ୍କ ପରିଚୟ ମିଳିନାହିଁ l ଆଜି ଦିନ ଦଶଟା ବେଳେ ଗାଁରୁ ତିନିଜଣ ଗୋଟିଏ ବାଇକରେ ବାଲିଗୁଡା ଆସୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ଘଟିଥିଲା ଘଟଣା ସ୍ଥଳରେ ପୋଲିସ ପହଂଚି ତଦନ୍ତ ଜାରି ରଖିଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
