ମାଛ ଧରିବା ବେଳେ ନଦୀରେ ବୁଡି ୨ ନାବାଳକ ମୃତ

ଲମତାପୁଟ,୧୧ ।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ମାଛ ଧରିବା ସମୟରେ ନଦୀରେ ବୁଡି ୨ ନାବାଳକଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଲମତାପୁଟ ପାତାଳି ନଦୀ ପଡେଇସିଙ୍ଗ ଘାଟରେ ବୁଡି ଉଭୟଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଉଦ୍ୟମରେ ୨ ନାବାଳକଙ୍କ ମୃତଦେହ ଉଦ୍ଧାର ହୋଇଛି । ଅନେକ ଖୋଜାଖୋଜି ପରେ ଦୁହିଁଙ୍କ ମୃତଦେହ ମିଳିଥିଲା ।