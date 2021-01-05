୧୧ରୁ ଖୋଲିବ ଉତ୍କଳ ବିଶ୍ବବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ , କୋଭିଡ ନେଗେଟିଭ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ନଥିଲେ ହଷ୍ଟେଲ ମନା

COVID-19 Updates
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୫ ।୧(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର):ରାଜ୍ୟ ର ପ୍ରମୁଖ ଶିକ୍ଷାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ଉତ୍କଳ ବିଶ୍ବବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଜାନୁଆରି ୧୧ ତାରିଖ ରେ ଖୋଲିବା ନେଇ ପ୍ରସ୍ତୁତି ଚାଲିଛି । ସବୁ ବିଭାଗର ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଓ ହଷ୍ଟେଲ ଅଧୀକ୍ଷକଙ୍କ ସହ ବୈଠକ ପରେ କୁଳପତି ସବିତା ଆଚାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ହଷ୍ଟେଲ ପିଲାଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ କୋଭିଡ ନେଗେଟିଭ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ବାଧ୍ୟତାମୂଳକ କରାଯାଇଛି । ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩ ଦିନ ତଳର କୋଭିଡ ନେଗେଟିଭ ରିପୋର୍ଟ ଜରୁରୀ ।