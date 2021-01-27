କନିଷ୍ଠ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଘରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଚଢ଼ାଉ

-
World
100,837,607
WorldConfirmed: 100,837,607Active: 25,825,261Recovered: 72,845,250Death: 2,167,096
-
USA
26,011,222
USAConfirmed: 26,011,222Active: 9,808,357Recovered: 15,767,413Death: 435,452
-
India
10,690,279
IndiaConfirmed: 10,690,279Active: 177,223Recovered: 10,359,305Death: 153,751
-
Brazil
8,936,590
BrazilConfirmed: 8,936,590Active: 919,017Recovered: 7,798,655Death: 218,918
-
Russia
3,756,931
RussiaConfirmed: 3,756,931Active: 511,888Recovered: 3,174,561Death: 70,482
-
UK
3,689,746
UKConfirmed: 3,689,746Active: 1,927,100Recovered: 1,662,484Death: 100,162
-
Italy
2,485,956
ItalyConfirmed: 2,485,956Active: 482,417Recovered: 1,917,117Death: 86,422
-
Turkey
2,442,350
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,442,350Active: 94,495Recovered: 2,322,511Death: 25,344
-
Germany
2,163,113
GermanyConfirmed: 2,163,113Active: 264,723Recovered: 1,844,000Death: 54,390
-
Pakistan
537,477
PakistanConfirmed: 537,477Active: 33,820Recovered: 492,207Death: 11,450
-
China
89,272
ChinaConfirmed: 89,272Active: 1,862Recovered: 82,774Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୭ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆୟବହିର୍ଭୁତ ସମ୍ପତ୍ତି ଠୁଳ ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଜାଲରେ ପଡ଼ିଛନ୍ତି ଜଣେ କନିଷ୍ଠ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ତେବେ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କର ଖଣ୍ଡଗିରି ସ୍ଥିତ ହାଉସିଂବୋର୍ଡ କଲୋନୀ ଘର ସହ ଏକକାଳୀନ ୩ଟି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ରେଡ କରାଯାଇଛି ।
କନିଷ୍ଠ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶୁଭେନ୍ଦୁ ପ୍ରଧାନଙ୍କ ଘର, ବିଡିଏ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାଳୟର ଚାମ୍ବର, ପୈତୃକ ଗ୍ରାମ କାକଟପୁରର ଶ୍ରୀଚନ୍ଦନପୁରରେ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଏହି ଚଢ଼ାଉରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ କିଛି ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ କାଗଜ ଜବତ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।