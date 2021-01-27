କନିଷ୍ଠ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଘରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଚଢ଼ାଉ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୭ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଆୟବହିର୍ଭୁତ ସମ୍ପତ୍ତି ଠୁଳ ଅଭିଯୋଗରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଜାଲରେ ପଡ଼ିଛନ୍ତି ଜଣେ କନିଷ୍ଠ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରୀ । ତେବେ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କର ଖଣ୍ଡଗିରି ସ୍ଥିତ ହାଉସିଂବୋର୍ଡ କଲୋନୀ ଘର ସହ ଏକକାଳୀନ ୩ଟି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ରେଡ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

କନିଷ୍ଠ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶୁଭେନ୍ଦୁ ପ୍ରଧାନଙ୍କ ଘର, ବିଡିଏ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାଳୟର ଚାମ୍ବର, ପୈତୃକ ଗ୍ରାମ କାକଟପୁରର ଶ୍ରୀଚନ୍ଦନପୁରରେ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ ଏହି ଚଢ଼ାଉରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ କିଛି ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ କାଗଜ ଜବତ କରିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

