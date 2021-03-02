କନିଷ୍ଠ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଘରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ ରେଡ୍

ଗଜପତି, ୨ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଗଜପତି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ରାୟଗଡ଼ ବ୍ଲକର କନିଷ୍ଠ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଘରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ରେଡ୍ କରାଯାଇଛି । କନିଷ୍ଠ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନାଗେଶ୍ୱର ସେନାପତି ଆୟ ବହିର୍ଭୁତ ସମ୍ପତ୍ତି ଠୁଳ ନେଇ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ତେଣୁ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କର ବାସଭବନ, ଅଫିସ ସହ ଏକକାଳୀନ ୫ଟି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ତାଙ୍କର ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁରରେ ଥିବା ଶଳାଘର, ଆସିକା ସ୍ଥିତ କୈତୃକ ବାସଭବନ, ରାୟଗଡ଼ ଅଫିସ ଓ ଛଅମାଇଲରେ ଥିବା ଇଟା ଫ୍ୟାକ୍ଟ୍ରି ଉପରେ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଇଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
