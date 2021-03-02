କନିଷ୍ଠ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଘରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ ରେଡ୍

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 114,994,723Active: 21,724,103Recovered: 90,720,332Death: 2,550,288
USA
USAConfirmed: 29,314,254Active: 8,969,496Recovered: 19,817,532Death: 527,226
India
IndiaConfirmed: 11,124,527Active: 168,331Recovered: 10,798,921Death: 157,275
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 10,589,608Active: 876,672Recovered: 9,457,100Death: 255,836
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,257,650Active: 348,121Recovered: 3,823,074Death: 86,455
UK
UKConfirmed: 4,182,009Active: 1,099,172Recovered: 2,959,884Death: 122,953
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,938,371Active: 424,333Recovered: 2,416,093Death: 97,945
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,711,479Active: 104,660Recovered: 2,578,181Death: 28,638
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,455,569Active: 129,145Recovered: 2,255,500Death: 70,924
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 582,528Active: 22,184Recovered: 547,406Death: 12,938
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,923Active: 200Recovered: 85,087Death: 4,636
ଗଜପତି, ୨ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଗଜପତି ଜିଲ୍ଲା ରାୟଗଡ଼ ବ୍ଲକର କନିଷ୍ଠ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କ ଘରେ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ରେଡ୍ କରାଯାଇଛି । କନିଷ୍ଠ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନାଗେଶ୍ୱର ସେନାପତି ଆୟ ବହିର୍ଭୁତ ସମ୍ପତ୍ତି ଠୁଳ ନେଇ ଅଭିଯୋଗ ହୋଇଥିଲା । ତେଣୁ ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଯନ୍ତ୍ରୀଙ୍କର ବାସଭବନ, ଅଫିସ ସହ ଏକକାଳୀନ ୫ଟି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ତାଙ୍କର ବ୍ରହ୍ମପୁରରେ ଥିବା ଶଳାଘର, ଆସିକା ସ୍ଥିତ କୈତୃକ ବାସଭବନ, ରାୟଗଡ଼ ଅଫିସ ଓ ଛଅମାଇଲରେ ଥିବା ଇଟା ଫ୍ୟାକ୍ଟ୍ରି ଉପରେ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଇଛି ।