ଆଥଲେଟିକ୍ସରେ ରାମରାଜଙ୍କ କମାଲ: ଭାରତର ମୋଟ ପଦକ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬୩ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଲା

By Manas Pradhan
Asian Games

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଚୀନର ହ୍ୱାଙ୍ଗଝୁଠାରେ ଚାଲିଥିବା ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷର ଏସୀୟ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାରେ ଭାରତୀୟ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାବିତମାନେ ସେମାନଙ୍କର ବିଜୟଯାତ୍ରା ଜାରି ରଖିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୧୦ମ ଦିନରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଭାରତ ଏକାଧିକ ପଦକ ହାତେଇଛି । ଆଥଲେଟିକ୍ସରେ ଭାରତ କମାଲ କରିଛି । ମହିଳା ୪୦୦ ମିଟର ହର୍ଡଲ୍ସ ଫାଇନାଲରେ ଭିଥ୍ୟା ରାମରାଜ ବ୍ରୋଞ୍ଜ ପଦକ ଜିତିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଭାରତର ମୋଟ ପଦକ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬୩ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି ।

