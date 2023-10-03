ଆଥଲେଟିକ୍ସରେ ରାମରାଜଙ୍କ କମାଲ: ଭାରତର ମୋଟ ପଦକ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬୩ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଲା

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଚୀନର ହ୍ୱାଙ୍ଗଝୁଠାରେ ଚାଲିଥିବା ଚଳିତ ବର୍ଷର ଏସୀୟ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାରେ ଭାରତୀୟ କ୍ରୀଡ଼ାବିତମାନେ ସେମାନଙ୍କର ବିଜୟଯାତ୍ରା ଜାରି ରଖିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ୧୦ମ ଦିନରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଭାରତ ଏକାଧିକ ପଦକ ହାତେଇଛି । ଆଥଲେଟିକ୍ସରେ ଭାରତ କମାଲ କରିଛି । ମହିଳା ୪୦୦ ମିଟର ହର୍ଡଲ୍ସ ଫାଇନାଲରେ ଭିଥ୍ୟା ରାମରାଜ ବ୍ରୋଞ୍ଜ ପଦକ ଜିତିଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଭାରତର ମୋଟ ପଦକ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬୩ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି ।

Vithya Ramraj opens the #Athletics medal haul of the day with a beautiful🥉

Keeping up with a great pace on track, Vithya clocked a time of 55.68 to mark this feat in Women's 400m Hurdles Final💪🏻

Well done champ👏👏 Heartiest congratulations on the🥉🥳#AsianGames2022… pic.twitter.com/UlIhM9arJF

