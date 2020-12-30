ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଜାଲରେ ୱେସ୍କୋ ଅଫିସର

-
ବଲାଙ୍ଗିର, ୩୦ା୧୨ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ଜାଲରେ ଧରାପଡ଼ିଛନ୍ତି ବଲାଙ୍ଗିର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ୱେସ୍କୋ ଅଫିସର ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟାଣ୍ଟ । ତାଙ୍କର ନାମ ବିଭୁତି ଶଙ୍କର ବିନ୍ଧାଣୀ ।
ତେବେ ଏହି ଚଢ଼ାଉରେ ବିଭୁତିଙ୍କ ପାଖରୁ ୧୭ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ଓ ସୁନା ବିସ୍କୁଟ ଜବତ ହୋଇଛି । ଭିଜିଲାନ୍ସ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏକକାଳୀନ ୨ଟି ସ୍ଥାନରେ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା ।
ସେହିପରି ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀର କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସମବାୟ ବ୍ୟାଙ୍କର ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟାଙ୍କ ଘରେ ମଧ୍ୟ ଚଢ଼ାଉ କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ତାଙ୍କର ନାମ ସୁଧିର କୁମାର ନନ୍ଦ ।