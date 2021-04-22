ଘରୋଇ କଳହରୁ ବଡ ନିଷ୍ପତ୍ତି: ବ୍ରାହ୍ମଣୀ ନଦୀକୁ ଡେଇଁପଡିଲେ ମହିଳା

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ସମ୍ବଲପୁର,୨୨ ।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ବ୍ରାହ୍ମଣୀ ନଦୀକୁ ଡେଇଁପଡି ଜଣେ ମହିଳା ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା ଉଦ୍ୟମ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସମ୍ବଲପୁରର ରଘୁନାଥପାଲି ଥାନା ବ୍ରାହ୍ମଣୀ ବିଜରୁ ବ୍ରାହ୍ମଣୀ ନଦୀକୁ ମହିଳା ଜଣକ ଡେଇଁପଡିଥିଲେ । ପୋଲିସ ଓ ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ବାହିନୀର ସଫଳ ପ୍ରୟାସ ପରେ ମହିଳାଙ୍କୁ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇ ହସ୍ପିଟାଲରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି । ତେବେ କିଛି ଘରୋଇ କଳହକୁ ନେଇ ମହିଳା ଜଣକ ଆତ୍ମହତ୍ୟା ଉଦ୍ୟମ କରିଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

