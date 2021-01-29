Budget Session to begin today amid Coronavirus pandemic and Farmer Protest

COVID-19 Updates World 102,040,198 World Confirmed: 102,040,198 Active: 25,969,703 Recovered: 73,869,452 Death: 2,201,043

USA 26,338,607 USA Confirmed: 26,338,607 Active: 9,824,711 Recovered: 16,070,127 Death: 443,769

India 10,720,971 India Confirmed: 10,720,971 Active: 173,762 Recovered: 10,393,162 Death: 154,047

Brazil 9,060,786 Brazil Confirmed: 9,060,786 Active: 915,316 Recovered: 7,923,794 Death: 221,676

Russia 3,793,810 Russia Confirmed: 3,793,810 Active: 492,901 Recovered: 3,229,258 Death: 71,651

UK 3,743,734 UK Confirmed: 3,743,734 Active: 1,966,672 Recovered: 1,673,936 Death: 103,126

Italy 2,515,507 Italy Confirmed: 2,515,507 Active: 474,617 Recovered: 1,953,509 Death: 87,381

Turkey 2,457,118 Turkey Confirmed: 2,457,118 Active: 91,297 Recovered: 2,340,216 Death: 25,605

Germany 2,194,562 Germany Confirmed: 2,194,562 Active: 254,642 Recovered: 1,883,700 Death: 56,220

Pakistan 541,031 Pakistan Confirmed: 541,031 Active: 32,726 Recovered: 496,745 Death: 11,560

China 89,378 China Confirmed: 89,378 Active: 1,802 Recovered: 82,940 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 29/1: Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and Farmer Protest , the budget session is going to start from today.

The 18 opposition parties announcing their decision to boycott the President’s address to a joint sitting of both houses.

The session will start President’s address followed by the presentation of the Economic survey.

The Union Budget will be presented by the Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.