Budget Session to begin today amid Coronavirus pandemic and Farmer Protest

WorldConfirmed: 102,040,198Active: 25,969,703Recovered: 73,869,452Death: 2,201,043
USAConfirmed: 26,338,607Active: 9,824,711Recovered: 16,070,127Death: 443,769
IndiaConfirmed: 10,720,971Active: 173,762Recovered: 10,393,162Death: 154,047
BrazilConfirmed: 9,060,786Active: 915,316Recovered: 7,923,794Death: 221,676
RussiaConfirmed: 3,793,810Active: 492,901Recovered: 3,229,258Death: 71,651
UKConfirmed: 3,743,734Active: 1,966,672Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 103,126
ItalyConfirmed: 2,515,507Active: 474,617Recovered: 1,953,509Death: 87,381
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,457,118Active: 91,297Recovered: 2,340,216Death: 25,605
GermanyConfirmed: 2,194,562Active: 254,642Recovered: 1,883,700Death: 56,220
PakistanConfirmed: 541,031Active: 32,726Recovered: 496,745Death: 11,560
ChinaConfirmed: 89,378Active: 1,802Recovered: 82,940Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 29/1: Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and Farmer Protest , the budget session is going to start from today.
The 18 opposition parties announcing their decision to boycott the President’s address to a joint sitting of both houses.
The session will start President’s address followed by the presentation of the Economic survey.
The Union Budget will be presented by the Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.