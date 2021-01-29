Budget Session to begin today amid Coronavirus pandemic and Farmer Protest

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 29/1: Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and Farmer Protest , the budget session is going to start from today.

The 18 opposition parties announcing their decision to boycott the President’s address to a joint sitting of both houses.

The session will start President’s address followed by the presentation of the Economic survey.

The Union Budget will be presented by the Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
