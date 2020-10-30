Can Chris Gayle be 6 time lucky for KXIP?

On 10 October, the 24th match of IPL. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team defeated Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 2 runs. This was Punjab’s fifth consecutive defeat in the current season. Cricket fans and experts felt that the playoff hopes for Punjab were over. But the real climax was still left for the Punjab team. This team, led by coach Anil Kumble and captain KL Rahul, created panic after winning five consecutive matches one after the other. There is no one else who can change the fate of Punjab, but the world’s most explosive batsman Chris Gayle.

Gayle came, KXIP won

Gayle was not the first choice of team management this season. So they were excluded from the first 7 matches. Apart from this, he was also in the hospital for two days due to food poisoning. But as soon as he got a place in the playing eleven, the fate of Punjab changed. Gayle has participated in 5 matches this season and Punjab has won five matches. Gail’s luck factor is continuously in use in Punjab. Now, Gayle needs good luck, Punjab is also in the remaining matches. Two more wins here could propel them to the playoffs.