India and Israel successfully test MRSAM Defence System

New Delhi, 6/1: In a major boost to the Country’s defense prowess, India and Israel have successfully tested Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) defense system last week. The system is developed jointly by both the countries to protect themselves from the enemy’s airstrike.
MRSAM developed by India’s DRDO and Israel’s Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is different and will improve the combat capabilities of both the countries.
MRSAM is an air and missile defense system that provides imprecise defense cover to a variety of aerial platforms. According to defense experts, MRSAM can destroy enemy aircraft from a distance of 50 to 70 km.
“IAI and DRDO successfully test launch the MRSAM air defense system last week at a test range in India. The MRSAM is an advanced path-breaking air and missile defense system that provides ultimate protection against a variety of aerial platforms,” the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) tweeted on Tuesday.