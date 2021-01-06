India and Israel successfully test MRSAM Defence System

Uncategorized
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 86,899,347
    World
    Confirmed: 86,899,347
    Active: 23,398,252
    Recovered: 61,623,658
    Death: 1,877,437
  • USA 21,579,641
    USA
    Confirmed: 21,579,641
    Active: 8,351,761
    Recovered: 12,862,216
    Death: 365,664
  • India 10,375,478
    India
    Confirmed: 10,375,478
    Active: 228,055
    Recovered: 9,997,272
    Death: 150,151
  • Brazil 7,812,007
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,812,007
    Active: 650,823
    Recovered: 6,963,407
    Death: 197,777
  • Russia 3,308,601
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,308,601
    Active: 562,927
    Recovered: 2,685,723
    Death: 59,951
  • UK 2,774,479
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,774,479
    Active: 2,698,174
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 76,305
  • Turkey 2,270,101
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,270,101
    Active: 92,884
    Recovered: 2,155,338
    Death: 21,879
  • Italy 2,181,619
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,181,619
    Active: 569,161
    Recovered: 1,536,129
    Death: 76,329
  • Germany 1,814,565
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,814,565
    Active: 326,385
    Recovered: 1,451,000
    Death: 37,180
  • Pakistan 492,594
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 492,594
    Active: 33,740
    Recovered: 448,393
    Death: 10,461
  • China 87,215
    China
    Confirmed: 87,215
    Active: 443
    Recovered: 82,138
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 6/1: In a major boost to the Country’s defense prowess, India and Israel have successfully tested Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) defense system last week. The system is developed jointly by both the countries to protect themselves from the enemy’s airstrike.

MRSAM developed by India’s DRDO and Israel’s Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is different and will improve the combat capabilities of both the countries.

MRSAM is an air and missile defense system that provides imprecise defense cover to a variety of aerial platforms. According to defense experts, MRSAM can destroy enemy aircraft from a distance of 50 to 70 km.

“IAI and DRDO successfully test launch the MRSAM air defense system last week at a test range in India. The MRSAM is an advanced path-breaking air and missile defense system that provides ultimate protection against a variety of aerial platforms,” the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) tweeted on Tuesday.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.