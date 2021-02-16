Toolkit Case: Shantanu Muluk granted transit bail, hearing on Nikita Jacob’s plea tomorrow

COVID-19 Updates World 109,752,576 World Confirmed: 109,752,576 Active: 22,868,172 Recovered: 84,463,764 Death: 2,420,640

Mumbai, 16/2: The Bombay High Court has granted transit bail to Shantanu Muluk, who is being probed by Delhi Police in connection with the ‘toolkit case’. Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad bench decided to grant Shantanu 10 days’ transit bail after hearing the arguments presented by his counsel.

The court also heard Nikita Jacob’s plea but reserved its order for Wednesday. Jacob had filed her anticipatory bail plea in Mumbai while Muluk had filed his before the Aurangabad bench of the high court.

Both Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk had approached the Bombay HC seeking anticipatory bail after the Delhi Police said they were “absconding” in the ‘toolkit case’.