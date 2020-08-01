ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୧୦ ଜୀବନ ନେଲା କରୋନା

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧ା୮(ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ୧୦ ଜୀବନ ନେଇଛି କରୋନା ଭାଇରସ୍ । ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଥିବା ୧୦ଜଣଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଗଞ୍ଜାମରୁ ୫, ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ୩, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଓ ଗଜପତିରେ ଜଣେ ଲେଖାଏଁ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି । ଏହାସହ ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ କରୋନା ଜନିତ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୮୭କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।

Regret to inform the demise of 10 Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 54-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2. A 62-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) August 1, 2020