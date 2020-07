Cuttack, 11/7: The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day in Cuttack. 10 new Coronavirus cases detected in the Cuttack City area today.

4 out of the 10 Coronavirus cases are detected from the Institutional quarantine. 5 out of 10 Coronavirus cases are detected from the home quarantine.

One local case detected from Deewan Bazar who is 22 years old male.