10 Romantic Films to watch with your Partner on this Valentine’s Day

World
WorldConfirmed: 107,680,138Active: 25,596,661Recovered: 79,724,697Death: 2,358,780
USA
USAConfirmed: 27,827,676Active: 9,674,759Recovered: 17,671,987Death: 480,930
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,870,501Active: 144,067Recovered: 10,571,059Death: 155,375
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 9,612,529Active: 855,132Recovered: 8,523,462Death: 233,935
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,012,710Active: 418,115Recovered: 3,516,461Death: 78,134
UK
UKConfirmed: 3,985,161Active: 1,851,466Recovered: 2,018,844Death: 114,851
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,668,266Active: 410,111Recovered: 2,165,817Death: 92,338
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,556,837Active: 84,459Recovered: 2,445,285Death: 27,093
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,306,660Active: 169,911Recovered: 2,073,100Death: 63,649
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 557,591Active: 30,512Recovered: 514,951Death: 12,128
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,734Active: 969Recovered: 84,129Death: 4,636
Valentine’s week has started and on Sunday the Valentine’s day will be celebrated all over the world. But this pandemic has taken out the charm of roaming around with your partner freely, but don’t worry we have brought you 10 romantic movies that you can enjoy with your partner on this Valentine’s day if you have nothing much to do.
1. Titanic
2. When Harry met Sally
3. 500 Days of Summer
4. The fault in our stars
5. The Notebook
6. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge
7. Love Aaj Kal
8. Jab we Met
9. Hum Tum
10. Sanam Teri Kasam