129 animals in Kaziranga National Park lost their lives in Assam flood

In a heartbreaking turn of events , Assam flood claimed the lives of 129 animals in the Kaziranga national park.

“129 animal casualties reported at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Bokahat due to drowning and other reasons, so far,” said Government of Assam.

Many animals are also rescuced from the wrath of flood.