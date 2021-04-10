ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବଢ଼ି ଚାଲିଛି କରୋନାର ଲହରୀ: ଆଜି ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୧୩୭୪ ପଜିଟିଭ୍

-
World
135,297,064
-
USA
31,802,772
-
Brazil
13,375,414
-
India
13,202,783
-
Russia
4,623,984
-
UK
4,365,461
-
Turkey
3,745,657
-
Italy
3,736,526
-
Germany
2,974,110
-
Pakistan
710,829
-
China
90,400
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୦ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୩୭୪ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୮୧୨ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୫୬୨ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 9th April
New Positive Cases: 1374
In Quarantine: 812
Local Contacts: 562
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 33
2. Balasore: 17
3. Bargarh: 59
4. Bhadrak: 30
5. Balangir: 12
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୪୮ ହଜାର ୧୮୨ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୯ ହଜାର ୨୦୦ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୭୦୦୩ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩୫୫ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
22. Nawarangpur: 20
23. Nayagarh: 13
24. Nuapada: 135
25. Puri: 44
26. Rayagada: 47
27. Sambalpur: 77
28. Sonepur: 4
29. Sundargarh: 355
30. State Pool: 45
New recoveries: 310
Cumulative tested: 9338708
Positive: 348182
Recovered: 339200
Active cases: 7003
