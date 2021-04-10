ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ବଢ଼ି ଚାଲିଛି କରୋନାର ଲହରୀ: ଆଜି ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେଲେ ୧୩୭୪ ପଜିଟିଭ୍

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୧୦ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ନୂଆ ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହେବା ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନସାଧାରଣଙ୍କୁ ଚିନ୍ତାରେ ପକାଇଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୩୭୪ ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୮୧୨ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୫୬୨ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 9th April

New Positive Cases: 1374

In Quarantine: 812

Local Contacts: 562

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 33

2. Balasore: 17

3. Bargarh: 59

4. Bhadrak: 30

5. Balangir: 12

