14 new cases of New Coronavirus strain in India, Total goes upto 20

FeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 82,327,498
    World
    Confirmed: 82,327,498
    Active: 22,192,047
    Recovered: 58,338,906
    Death: 1,796,545
  • USA 19,977,704
    USA
    Confirmed: 19,977,704
    Active: 7,786,653
    Recovered: 11,844,472
    Death: 346,579
  • India 10,245,326
    India
    Confirmed: 10,245,326
    Active: 262,710
    Recovered: 9,834,141
    Death: 148,475
  • Brazil 7,564,117
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 7,564,117
    Active: 723,863
    Recovered: 6,647,538
    Death: 192,716
  • Russia 3,105,037
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,105,037
    Active: 553,027
    Recovered: 2,496,183
    Death: 55,827
  • UK 2,382,865
    UK
    Confirmed: 2,382,865
    Active: 2,311,298
    Recovered: N/A
    Death: 71,567
  • Turkey 2,178,580
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,178,580
    Active: 99,755
    Recovered: 2,058,437
    Death: 20,388
  • Italy 2,067,487
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,067,487
    Active: 568,728
    Recovered: 1,425,730
    Death: 73,029
  • Germany 1,686,154
    Germany
    Confirmed: 1,686,154
    Active: 376,143
    Recovered: 1,277,900
    Death: 32,111
  • Pakistan 477,240
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 477,240
    Active: 37,080
    Recovered: 430,113
    Death: 10,047
  • China 87,027
    China
    Confirmed: 87,027
    Active: 356
    Recovered: 82,037
    Death: 4,634

New Delhi, 30/12: India on Wednesday registered 14 new cases of corona mutant strains. The total number of cases of mutant strains in India is now 20. The new strain was found in the United Kingdom. The new strain is said to be 70% more transmissible.

India on Tuesday had registered 6 cases of new corona strains. The six people had returned from the UK. They are being treated at different government-run healthcare facilities. The people who came in close contact with the patients are also quarantined.

India had temporarily banned the flights to the UK last week. Thirty-three thousand passengers, who arrived from the UK between November 25 and December 23, are being traced, the government has said, stressing the situation is “under careful watch”.

India is seeing a drop in the cases after it saw a peak in September. But the increase in the case of new corona strains have raised concerns for the authorities. The Indian Government is planning the distribution of vaccine in January, 2021.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.