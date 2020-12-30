14 new cases of New Coronavirus strain in India, Total goes upto 20

-
New Delhi, 30/12: India on Wednesday registered 14 new cases of corona mutant strains. The total number of cases of mutant strains in India is now 20. The new strain was found in the United Kingdom. The new strain is said to be 70% more transmissible.
India on Tuesday had registered 6 cases of new corona strains. The six people had returned from the UK. They are being treated at different government-run healthcare facilities. The people who came in close contact with the patients are also quarantined.
India had temporarily banned the flights to the UK last week. Thirty-three thousand passengers, who arrived from the UK between November 25 and December 23, are being traced, the government has said, stressing the situation is “under careful watch”.
India is seeing a drop in the cases after it saw a peak in September. But the increase in the case of new corona strains have raised concerns for the authorities. The Indian Government is planning the distribution of vaccine in January, 2021.