’15 crore 100 ke upar bhaari hain’: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan

New Delhi, 20/2: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan made a controversial statement on the ongoing CAA protest.

Addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Gulbarga on February 15, former Byculla MLA Waris Pathan said that one must snatch ‘Azadi’ if not given.

Referring to women-led protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Pathan said “lionesses have made you sweat” so you can “understand what would happen if all of us come together.”

They tell us that we’ve kept our women in the front – only the lionesses have come out and you’re already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. Never forget that we are 15 crore but dominate other 100 crore (15 cr hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain, ye yaad rakh lena),” Pathan is heard saying in the video.