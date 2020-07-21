2 Coronavirus vaccine are in Phase-I and Phase-II

Coronavirus cases are increasing continuously in the country. Now today it has a press conference of the Union Ministry of Health. On this occasion, OSD of Health Minister Rajesh Bhushan said that even today, the number of corona cases per million population in India is 837, which is much less than the big countries of the world, there are some countries where per 10 compared to India. There are 12 or 13 times cases per lakh population.

At the same time, Dr. VK Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, gave information about the corona vaccine. He said that the initial results of the Oxford and Wuhan vaccine are encouraging. In the country, 2 corona vaccines have come in Phase-1, Phase-2 trials. He said that the discussion has already started on how the vaccine will be made available to all those who need it.