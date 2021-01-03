21 dead in roof collapse in Ghaziabad

-
Ghaziabad, 3/1: In a tragic incident in Ghaziabad, a major accident has come to light on Sunday due to the falling roof of the crematorium. A large number of people were buried under the roof of the crematorium in the accident. Besides the district administration, the NDRF team also reached for rescue. Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has confirmed the death of 21 people in the accident, besides 22 injured have been admitted to the district hospital. After the incident, the whole area was stirred up. At the same time, CM Yogi has asked the district administration to report the incident.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the incident is tragic. He said that his condolences are with the bereaved family. Apart from this, Mandal Commissioner Meerut and IG Range Meerut have been ordered to report the incident on the spot. The District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police Ghaziabad are on the spot and doing relief work. He said that ensure proper treatment of the injured people in the accident. Chief Minister Yogi has instructed us to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased.