21 dead in roof collapse in Ghaziabad

COVID-19 Updates World 85,225,326 World Confirmed: 85,225,326 Active: 23,101,892 Recovered: 60,275,931 Death: 1,847,503

USA 20,927,033 USA Confirmed: 20,927,033 Active: 8,198,741 Recovered: 12,369,409 Death: 358,883

India 10,339,726 India Confirmed: 10,339,726 Active: 246,507 Recovered: 9,943,560 Death: 149,659

Brazil 7,719,314 Brazil Confirmed: 7,719,314 Active: 754,089 Recovered: 6,769,420 Death: 195,805

Russia 3,236,787 Russia Confirmed: 3,236,787 Active: 559,399 Recovered: 2,618,882 Death: 58,506

UK 2,654,779 UK Confirmed: 2,654,779 Active: 2,579,755 Recovered: N/A Death: 75,024

Turkey 2,241,912 Turkey Confirmed: 2,241,912 Active: 83,890 Recovered: 2,136,534 Death: 21,488

Italy 2,155,446 Italy Confirmed: 2,155,446 Active: 576,214 Recovered: 1,503,900 Death: 75,332

Germany 1,779,915 Germany Confirmed: 1,779,915 Active: 362,962 Recovered: 1,381,900 Death: 35,053

Pakistan 486,634 Pakistan Confirmed: 486,634 Active: 35,663 Recovered: 440,660 Death: 10,311

China 87,117 China Confirmed: 87,117 Active: 395 Recovered: 82,088 Death: 4,634

Ghaziabad, 3/1: In a tragic incident in Ghaziabad, a major accident has come to light on Sunday due to the falling roof of the crematorium. A large number of people were buried under the roof of the crematorium in the accident. Besides the district administration, the NDRF team also reached for rescue. Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has confirmed the death of 21 people in the accident, besides 22 injured have been admitted to the district hospital. After the incident, the whole area was stirred up. At the same time, CM Yogi has asked the district administration to report the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the incident is tragic. He said that his condolences are with the bereaved family. Apart from this, Mandal Commissioner Meerut and IG Range Meerut have been ordered to report the incident on the spot. The District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police Ghaziabad are on the spot and doing relief work. He said that ensure proper treatment of the injured people in the accident. Chief Minister Yogi has instructed us to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased.