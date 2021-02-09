23 deaths amongst 60 lakh Vaccinated People in India

COVID-19 Updates World 107,019,552 World Confirmed: 107,019,552 Active: 25,646,311 Recovered: 79,036,574 Death: 2,336,667

USA 27,700,629 USA Confirmed: 27,700,629 Active: 9,711,640 Recovered: 17,512,584 Death: 476,405

India 10,847,790 India Confirmed: 10,847,790 Active: 145,690 Recovered: 10,546,905 Death: 155,195

Brazil 9,550,301 Brazil Confirmed: 9,550,301 Active: 870,408 Recovered: 8,447,645 Death: 232,248

Russia 3,983,197 Russia Confirmed: 3,983,197 Active: 434,038 Recovered: 3,472,091 Death: 77,068

UK 3,959,784 UK Confirmed: 3,959,784 Active: 1,896,100 Recovered: 1,950,886 Death: 112,798

Italy 2,644,707 Italy Confirmed: 2,644,707 Active: 419,604 Recovered: 2,133,523 Death: 91,580

Turkey 2,539,559 Turkey Confirmed: 2,539,559 Active: 63,386 Recovered: 2,449,273 Death: 26,900

Germany 2,296,326 Germany Confirmed: 2,296,326 Active: 176,429 Recovered: 2,057,300 Death: 62,597

Pakistan 556,519 Pakistan Confirmed: 556,519 Active: 31,510 Recovered: 512,943 Death: 12,066

China 89,720 China Confirmed: 89,720 Active: 1,057 Recovered: 84,027 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 9/2: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that over 60 lakh people have been vaccinated for coronavirus, including over 2 lakh people who received the shot on Monday.

As per data shared by the ministry, the cumulative number of COVID-19 healthcare and frontline workers who have been vaccinated against coronavirus has reached 60,35,660 through 1,24,744 sessions held so far. Of these 54,12,270 are healthcare workers and the remaining 6,23,390 are frontline workers. The number of deaths of vaccine beneficiaries has reached 23 after one person was reported dead in the last 24 hours.

“Total 23 deaths have been recorded to date. In the last 24 hours, one death has been reported a 29-year-old female, a resident of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh,” the ministry informed.

“These comprise 0.0004 percent of the total vaccinations. Of the 23, nine persons died in hospitals while 14 deaths were recorded outside the hospitals,” it added.

The ministry clarified that the deaths are not linked to the Covid 19 vaccination. It also informed that 29 people have been hospitalized after receiving vaccine doses so far, which is 0.0005 percent of the total vaccinations.

“Of the 29 cases of hospitalization, 19 were discharged after treatment, while nine persons died. In the last 24 hours, one person suffering from B/L facial palsy has been hospitalized in Thiruvananthapuram, and his condition is stable,” officials said.