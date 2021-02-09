23 deaths amongst 60 lakh Vaccinated People in India

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 9/2: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that over 60 lakh people have been vaccinated for coronavirus, including over 2 lakh people who received the shot on Monday.

As per data shared by the ministry, the cumulative number of COVID-19 healthcare and frontline workers who have been vaccinated against coronavirus has reached 60,35,660 through 1,24,744 sessions held so far. Of these 54,12,270 are healthcare workers and the remaining 6,23,390 are frontline workers. The number of deaths of vaccine beneficiaries has reached 23 after one person was reported dead in the last 24 hours.

“Total 23 deaths have been recorded to date. In the last 24 hours, one death has been reported a 29-year-old female, a resident of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh,” the ministry informed.

“These comprise 0.0004 percent of the total vaccinations. Of the 23, nine persons died in hospitals while 14 deaths were recorded outside the hospitals,” it added.

The ministry clarified that the deaths are not linked to the Covid 19 vaccination. It also informed that 29 people have been hospitalized after receiving vaccine doses so far, which is 0.0005 percent of the total vaccinations.

“Of the 29 cases of hospitalization, 19 were discharged after treatment, while nine persons died. In the last 24 hours, one person suffering from B/L facial palsy has been hospitalized in Thiruvananthapuram, and his condition is stable,” officials said.

 

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
