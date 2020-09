UP, 4/9: In a piece of shocking and tragic news, a 3-year-old girl was brutally raped and murdered and found in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

She had been missing from Wednesday. She had injury marks in his head. Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) Satendra Kumar Singh said a case of murder was lodged against the accused.