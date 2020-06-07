More than 350 migrant workers stranded in J&K and Himachal brought back to Odisha

Bhubaneswar,7/6; Because of lockdown in the whole nation in the background of COVID-19 pandemic circumstance, the Government of Odisha has embraced a strategy to securely bring back all the vagrant laborers abandoned in various pieces of the nation. The government decided that individuals stranded in remote parts from where Rail Services are not accessible and furthermore going on the street are beyond the realm of imagination, will be cleared via Air.

In such manner in excess of 350 migrants from Odisha abandoned in past J and K and Himachal Pradesh is being brought by 3 Air Asia Flights to Bhubaneswar. Flights conveying abandoned transient specialists will show up at 13.30, 14.30, and 15.30 hrs today. These migrants workers are brought back from Anantnag, Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, and Samba areas of past J and K and Kangra, Una locale of Himachal Pradesh.

Devoted groups of officials of the Odisha Government seriously cooperated with the concerned State Governments and furthermore the vagrant laborers, who are being taken back to the State, finished the customs required under the COVID-19 conventions and made each game plan to carry those laborers to the concerned Airports by getting them from various pockets of past J and K and Himachal.

Another trip of migrant laborer will be brought from Andaman and Nicobar Islands tomorrow. Odisha Govt. has just cleared in excess of 280 migrant workers from Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Assam on 3.2.2020. They were from remote of these States.

The strategic process will continue until every single migrant laborer securely comes back to the State.