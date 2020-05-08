354 Indians returned to India from UAE

New Delhi, 8/5: Millions of Indians are stranded abroad as flights are halted to prevent Coronavirus disease. The Government of India has launched the ‘Bande Bharat Mission’ to bring them back. As many as 354 Indians returned to Kerala in two flights from the UAE in the first round on Thursday. Among them are 11 pregnant women and two twins. The first Air Asia Express IX452 left Abu Dhabi for Kochi, followed by another from Dubai to Kozhikode. When the Indians arrived at the airport with a tricolor in their hands, Ambassador Poonam Kapoor made all arrangements for the return of the passengers. Two days ago, Foreign Minister S.K. Jaishankar said 14500 people stranded in foreign will be brought back. Four aircraft have been deployed for this purpose. In addition, the navy has sent three ships to repatriate Indians stranded in the Maldives and the UAE.