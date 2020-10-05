4.50 lakh youth will get employment in this government

On the instructions of the Central Government, Yogi Government has made a big announcement. The Yogi government has decided to open 1.50 lakh new public service centers in Uttar Pradesh. After this decision of the Yogi government, 3 to 4.50 lakh people will get direct and indirect employment in the state. About 3 to 4 people work at a public service center. With this, the state government has decided to increase the income of the operators of the public service center to Rs 11 instead of Rs 4 per transaction. CSC works on the PPP model in all states of the country. Many types of work are done at public service centers. If you also want to open a public service center, then you will get its license after going through some important procedures. For this you do not need to spend a single penny.