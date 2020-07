4 arrested and Ganja worth 40 lakh seized in Koraput

Koraput, 25/7: In a big development, Jeypore police have seized ganja worth 40 lakh and arrested 4 culprits in this regard.

Parsuram Nag (30) of Bayagoda village, Pratap Behra (22), Shyamsundar Mishra (20), and Abhaya Pradhan of Jayanagar village have been arrested in relation to this crime.

After getting reliable information, Jeypore police raided the spot and seized the Ganja.