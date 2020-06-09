5.5 lakh cases in New Delhi by July 31: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, 9/6: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that the officials of the Center have informed that there has been no community transmission in Delhi. At the same time, it is estimated that by July 31, infection cases can reach 5.5 lakh.

80 thousand beds likely to be needed by end of July

After a meeting with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), he told reporters that by the end of July, 80,000 beds would be needed in Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal who is also the chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority.