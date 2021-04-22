ଚିନ୍ତା ବଢ଼ାଉଛି କରୋନା: ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୫୯୦ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ,୧୩୯ ସୁସ୍ଥ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨୨।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ଲଗାତାର ହେବ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଆଜି ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ପୁଣି ୫୯୦ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରାଣ୍ଟାଇନ୍‌ରୁ ୧୩୦ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ୪୬୦ ଜଣ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ରହିଛନ୍ତି। ସେହିପରି ୧୩୯ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏନେଇ ଟ୍ବିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ(ବିଏମ୍‌ସି)।

ତେବେ ରାଜଧାନୀରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ମୋଟ୍ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩୭ ହଜାର ୭୯୪ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୩ ହଜାର ୪୮୭ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ୪ହଜାର ୦୩୬ ଜଣ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି। ୨୫୦ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି ।

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
