Bhubaneswar, 9/11; The number of Coronavirus cases is increasing day by day.70 new Coronavirus cases are detected in Bhubaneswar. Among these 50 are local contact cases, 20 are Quarantine cases- 20. 90 Coronavirus patients recovered from Coronavirus.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 9th Nov (till 9am) pic.twitter.com/uK7PvNkMru — BMC (@bmcbbsr) November 9, 2020