70 KG Ladoo for PM Modi’s 70th Birthday

Tomorrow is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Tomorrow, Prime Minister Modi will turn 70 years old. However, on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday tomorrow, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, offered a 70-kilogram battle with Lord Shiva at the Sivan Kamachi Amman Temple in Coimbatore.

After distributing 60 kilograms of ladoo to Shiva, the workers distributed it among the people. BJP workers staged a procession outside the temple to pray for Prime Minister Modi’s birthday.