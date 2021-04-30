Odisha sanctions Rs 700 cr for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Bhubaneswar, April 30: The state government has sanctioned Rs 700 crore towards purchase of COVID-19 vaccines. This was informed by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra on Friday.
The state government has released Rs 700 crore to Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) to purchase COVID-19 vaccines, Mohapatra said.
We are planning to vaccinate at least 3 lakh persons per day after delivery of the vaccines, he added.
The state government has written to Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India for vaccines. They have committed to provide vaccines but have not confirmed the numbers. Once the vaccines are delivered, the vaccination drive for people in 18-44 age group will commence, Mohapatra said failing to assure any particular date for commencement of the drive.
On May 1 and 2 there will be no vaccination in Odisha due to weekend shutdown. The drive will resume from May 3, he added.
He requested citizens to register and wait for the slots till the companies deliver the vaccines

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
