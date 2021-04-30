Odisha sanctions Rs 700 cr for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 Updates World 151,404,330 World Confirmed: 151,404,330 Active: 18,932,756 Recovered: 129,288,397 Death: 3,183,177

USA 33,044,872 USA Confirmed: 33,044,872 Active: 6,813,623 Recovered: 25,642,028 Death: 589,221

India 18,881,587 India Confirmed: 18,881,587 Active: 3,228,464 Recovered: 15,444,171 Death: 208,952

Brazil 14,592,886 Brazil Confirmed: 14,592,886 Active: 1,039,351 Recovered: 13,152,118 Death: 401,417

Russia 4,805,288 Russia Confirmed: 4,805,288 Active: 267,214 Recovered: 4,427,946 Death: 110,128

Turkey 4,788,700 Turkey Confirmed: 4,788,700 Active: 493,249 Recovered: 4,255,714 Death: 39,737

UK 4,414,242 UK Confirmed: 4,414,242 Active: 76,397 Recovered: 4,210,343 Death: 127,502

Italy 4,009,208 Italy Confirmed: 4,009,208 Active: 438,709 Recovered: 3,449,955 Death: 120,544

Germany 3,388,679 Germany Confirmed: 3,388,679 Active: 309,982 Recovered: 2,995,200 Death: 83,497

Pakistan 820,823 Pakistan Confirmed: 820,823 Active: 91,547 Recovered: 711,465 Death: 17,811

China 90,655 China Confirmed: 90,655 Active: 328 Recovered: 85,691 Death: 4,636

Bhubaneswar, April 30: The state government has sanctioned Rs 700 crore towards purchase of COVID-19 vaccines. This was informed by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra on Friday.

The state government has released Rs 700 crore to Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) to purchase COVID-19 vaccines, Mohapatra said.

We are planning to vaccinate at least 3 lakh persons per day after delivery of the vaccines, he added.

The state government has written to Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India for vaccines. They have committed to provide vaccines but have not confirmed the numbers. Once the vaccines are delivered, the vaccination drive for people in 18-44 age group will commence, Mohapatra said failing to assure any particular date for commencement of the drive.

On May 1 and 2 there will be no vaccination in Odisha due to weekend shutdown. The drive will resume from May 3, he added.

He requested citizens to register and wait for the slots till the companies deliver the vaccines