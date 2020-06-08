9 terrorists killed in 24 hours, Still 125 terrorists active in the area

The people of Kashmir took the decision to end the provisions of Article 370 in a positive manner because peace came after a long time but Pakistan is unhappy and is trying to disturb the peace in Kashmir Valley. A senior army officer said this on Monday. He said that about 25 foreign and 100 local terrorists are active in South Kashmir.

Lieutenant General BS Raju, who is heading the Army’s 15th corps, told reporters in Avantipora, about 33 km from here, “Including the situation after ending most of the provisions of Article 370, I believe that people have taken the decision in a positive way took. We saw peace for a long time”. Lieutenant General BS Raju was talking to the media after nine militants were killed in two encounters in less than 24 hours in the Shopian district. He said that by February this year, normalcy in the valley had almost returned.