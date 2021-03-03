ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୯୭ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୩।୩(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ପୁଣି କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ପୁଣି ୯୭ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୫୮ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୩୯ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୭ ହଜାର ୪୪୮ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୭୦୩ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୭୭୫ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ୧୮ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଓ ଷ୍ଟେଟ ପୁଲରୁ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୪, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୧୩ ଓ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡରୁ ୧୧ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି। ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 2nd March
New Positive Cases : 97
In quarantine: 58
Local contacts: 39
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 5
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Balangir: 2
5. Cuttack: 4
6. Deogarh: 1
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 3, 2021
17. Sambalpur: 13
18. Sundargarh: 11
19. State Pool: 3
New recoveries: 56
Cumulative tested: 8383192
Positive: 337448
Recovered: 334703
Active cases: 775
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 3, 2021