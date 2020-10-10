A boy was murdered for making friendship with girl of other religion

New Delhi, 10/10 In Delhi’s Adarsh ​​Nagar area, angry at the friendship with a girl of other religions, the family killed the young man. The incident happened on Wednesday evening. The police have arrested two people accused of murder and also taken three minors into custody. All of them are close relatives of the teenager. This case has also come out in the same way as Ankit Saxena’s murder. The deceased Rahul is said to be a student of BA second year. Delhi Police has arrested 5 people. CCTV footage of the incident has also been revealed.