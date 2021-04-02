A New Strain of Covid 19 is found is Brazil. Know Details!

COVID-19 Updates World 130,313,463 World Confirmed: 130,313,463 Active: 22,474,527 Recovered: 104,996,315 Death: 2,842,621

USA 31,244,639 USA Confirmed: 31,244,639 Active: 6,923,637 Recovered: 23,754,391 Death: 566,611

Brazil 12,842,717 Brazil Confirmed: 12,842,717 Active: 1,278,059 Recovered: 11,239,099 Death: 325,559

India 12,303,131 India Confirmed: 12,303,131 Active: 614,664 Recovered: 11,525,039 Death: 163,428

Russia 4,563,056 Russia Confirmed: 4,563,056 Active: 277,172 Recovered: 4,186,251 Death: 99,633

UK 4,350,266 UK Confirmed: 4,350,266 Active: 363,328 Recovered: 3,860,174 Death: 126,764

Italy 3,607,083 Italy Confirmed: 3,607,083 Active: 563,479 Recovered: 2,933,757 Death: 109,847

Turkey 3,357,988 Turkey Confirmed: 3,357,988 Active: 291,232 Recovered: 3,035,043 Death: 31,713

Germany 2,854,137 Germany Confirmed: 2,854,137 Active: 228,693 Recovered: 2,548,200 Death: 77,244

Pakistan 678,165 Pakistan Confirmed: 678,165 Active: 56,347 Recovered: 607,205 Death: 14,613

China 90,226 China Confirmed: 90,226 Active: 188 Recovered: 85,402 Death: 4,636

Brasilia, 2/4: A new strain of South Africa-like Coronavirus variant has been observed in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The patient in which this variant has been found did not go to South Africa. There was already concern about the impact of the vaccine on South African variants. At the same time, the P1 variant has also been found in Brazil, due to which cases of infection are increasing rapidly.

“It is like the South African variant but there is no history and no contact,” says Dimas Kovas, president of the country’s Bootanutan Biomedical Institute. He said, ‘It may be a developed form of P1 that is turning to African mutations.’ Coronavirus cases are increasing at an alarming pace in Brazil at the moment. This is the highest number of cases after America.

Due to the slowing vaccine campaign and reduced social distancing, it is taking a more formidable form. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has suffered criticism due to his relaxed attitude. He considered the economy more important from the beginning and ignored measures such as lockdown. Recently, he has announced a new loan to improve the country’s health system.