A New Strain of Covid 19 is found is Brazil. Know Details!

FeaturedInternationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Coronavirus illustration of a virus on a turquoise background 3d render
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 130,313,463
    World
    Confirmed: 130,313,463
    Active: 22,474,527
    Recovered: 104,996,315
    Death: 2,842,621
  • USA 31,244,639
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,244,639
    Active: 6,923,637
    Recovered: 23,754,391
    Death: 566,611
  • Brazil 12,842,717
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,842,717
    Active: 1,278,059
    Recovered: 11,239,099
    Death: 325,559
  • India 12,303,131
    India
    Confirmed: 12,303,131
    Active: 614,664
    Recovered: 11,525,039
    Death: 163,428
  • Russia 4,563,056
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,563,056
    Active: 277,172
    Recovered: 4,186,251
    Death: 99,633
  • UK 4,350,266
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,350,266
    Active: 363,328
    Recovered: 3,860,174
    Death: 126,764
  • Italy 3,607,083
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,607,083
    Active: 563,479
    Recovered: 2,933,757
    Death: 109,847
  • Turkey 3,357,988
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,357,988
    Active: 291,232
    Recovered: 3,035,043
    Death: 31,713
  • Germany 2,854,137
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,854,137
    Active: 228,693
    Recovered: 2,548,200
    Death: 77,244
  • Pakistan 678,165
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 678,165
    Active: 56,347
    Recovered: 607,205
    Death: 14,613
  • China 90,226
    China
    Confirmed: 90,226
    Active: 188
    Recovered: 85,402
    Death: 4,636

Brasilia, 2/4: A new strain of South Africa-like Coronavirus variant has been observed in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The patient in which this variant has been found did not go to South Africa. There was already concern about the impact of the vaccine on South African variants. At the same time, the P1 variant has also been found in Brazil, due to which cases of infection are increasing rapidly.

“It is like the South African variant but there is no history and no contact,” says Dimas Kovas, president of the country’s Bootanutan Biomedical Institute. He said, ‘It may be a developed form of P1 that is turning to African mutations.’ Coronavirus cases are increasing at an alarming pace in Brazil at the moment. This is the highest number of cases after America.

Due to the slowing vaccine campaign and reduced social distancing, it is taking a more formidable form. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has suffered criticism due to his relaxed attitude. He considered the economy more important from the beginning and ignored measures such as lockdown. Recently, he has announced a new loan to improve the country’s health system.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.