A New Strain of Covid 19 is found is Brazil. Know Details!
-
World
130,313,463
WorldConfirmed: 130,313,463Active: 22,474,527Recovered: 104,996,315Death: 2,842,621
-
USA
31,244,639
USAConfirmed: 31,244,639Active: 6,923,637Recovered: 23,754,391Death: 566,611
-
Brazil
12,842,717
BrazilConfirmed: 12,842,717Active: 1,278,059Recovered: 11,239,099Death: 325,559
-
India
12,303,131
IndiaConfirmed: 12,303,131Active: 614,664Recovered: 11,525,039Death: 163,428
-
Russia
4,563,056
RussiaConfirmed: 4,563,056Active: 277,172Recovered: 4,186,251Death: 99,633
-
UK
4,350,266
UKConfirmed: 4,350,266Active: 363,328Recovered: 3,860,174Death: 126,764
-
Italy
3,607,083
ItalyConfirmed: 3,607,083Active: 563,479Recovered: 2,933,757Death: 109,847
-
Turkey
3,357,988
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,357,988Active: 291,232Recovered: 3,035,043Death: 31,713
-
Germany
2,854,137
GermanyConfirmed: 2,854,137Active: 228,693Recovered: 2,548,200Death: 77,244
-
Pakistan
678,165
PakistanConfirmed: 678,165Active: 56,347Recovered: 607,205Death: 14,613
-
China
90,226
ChinaConfirmed: 90,226Active: 188Recovered: 85,402Death: 4,636
Brasilia, 2/4: A new strain of South Africa-like Coronavirus variant has been observed in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The patient in which this variant has been found did not go to South Africa. There was already concern about the impact of the vaccine on South African variants. At the same time, the P1 variant has also been found in Brazil, due to which cases of infection are increasing rapidly.
“It is like the South African variant but there is no history and no contact,” says Dimas Kovas, president of the country’s Bootanutan Biomedical Institute. He said, ‘It may be a developed form of P1 that is turning to African mutations.’ Coronavirus cases are increasing at an alarming pace in Brazil at the moment. This is the highest number of cases after America.
Due to the slowing vaccine campaign and reduced social distancing, it is taking a more formidable form. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has suffered criticism due to his relaxed attitude. He considered the economy more important from the beginning and ignored measures such as lockdown. Recently, he has announced a new loan to improve the country’s health system.