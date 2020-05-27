A new variant of Samsung Galaxy A51 launched ..Know The Price

Samsung has brought a new variant of Samsung Galaxy A51 with 8GB RAM. This is priced at Rs 27,999. It is available in 3 colours, Prism crush white, Prism crush black and Prism crush blue. The Galaxy A51 also supports expandable storage which can be added to by up to 512GB via Micro SD card. The Galaxy A51 brings a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O AMOLED display with a single punch-hole cutout for the front camera. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A51 is powered by the company’s Exynos 9611 chipset,