Activist Arrested in connection to Greta Thunberg ‘Toolkit’ case

New Delhi, 14/2: A 21-year-old activist from Bengaluru has been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection to Greta Thunberg ‘Toolkit’ case. The activist is recognized as Disha Ravi. Allegedly she edited the toolkit and sent it ahead.

The Delhi Police earlier said the creator of the “toolkit”, an organization calling itself the Poetic Justice Foundation, is a Khalistani group.

On February 4, the Delhi Police filed a case regarding toolkit tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.