Actress Kirron Kher Diagnosed with Blood Cancer!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Mumbai, 1/4: Bollywood veteran actress and BJP MP from Chandigarh Kiran Kher is suffering from a disease called Multiple Myeloma, which is a type of blood cancer. The 68-year-old actress is undergoing treatment in Mumbai and is recovering. Chandigarh BJP President Arun Sood has given this information to the media. According to him, the actress was diagnosed with the disease in November last year.

Arun Sood said in his statement, “On November 11 last year, Kiran’s left hand was broken in her house in Chandigarh. After conducting a check-up at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, it was found that she had multiple myeloma. The disease had spread from her left hand to her right shoulder. She was brought to Mumbai on 4 December. They have to go to Kokilaben Hospital regularly for treatment. ‘

Kiran’s husband Anupam Kher has released an official statement on social media and has told about her health. He has written in the statement issued by his son Sikander and hm, ‘At the moment her treatment is going on and we are very sure that she will come out of it with more strength than before. We are happy that she is under the supervision of the best doctors. She has always been a fighter. ‘ Anupam further thanked the fans praying for Kirron and wrote that she is recovering.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
