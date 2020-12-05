Adar Poonawala named ‘Asian of the Year’

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
World’s largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India, CEO Adar Poonawala along with five others was named “Straits Times Asians of the Year” by Singapore’s leading newspaper for their work towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other Asians who have been named in this prestigious list are Chinese researcher Zhang Yongzhen, who led the team that was first to map and publish online the first complete genome of Sars-CoV-2, China’s Major-General Chen Wei, Japan’s Dr. Ryuichi Morishita, and Singapore’s Professor Ooi Eng Eong, are among those who are developing vaccines against the coronavirus infection, and South Korean businessman Seo Jung-jin’s company ‘Celltrion’ is on track to seek conditional approval for the country’s first COVID-19 medicine. The Straits Times referred to these Asians as “the virus busters”.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
