Adar Poonawala named ‘Asian of the Year’

COVID-19 Updates World 66,357,096 World Confirmed: 66,357,096 Active: 18,891,029 Recovered: 45,938,980 Death: 1,527,087

USA 14,775,308 USA Confirmed: 14,775,308 Active: 5,826,037 Recovered: 8,663,603 Death: 285,668

India 9,608,418 India Confirmed: 9,608,418 Active: 409,860 Recovered: 9,058,822 Death: 139,736

Brazil 6,534,951 Brazil Confirmed: 6,534,951 Active: 614,601 Recovered: 5,744,369 Death: 175,981

Russia 2,431,731 Russia Confirmed: 2,431,731 Active: 472,651 Recovered: 1,916,396 Death: 42,684

UK 1,690,432 UK Confirmed: 1,690,432 Active: 1,629,815 Recovered: N/A Death: 60,617

Italy 1,688,939 Italy Confirmed: 1,688,939 Active: 757,702 Recovered: 872,385 Death: 58,852

Germany 1,152,283 Germany Confirmed: 1,152,283 Active: 312,992 Recovered: 820,600 Death: 18,691

Turkey 765,997 Turkey Confirmed: 765,997 Active: 328,346 Recovered: 423,142 Death: 14,509

Pakistan 413,191 Pakistan Confirmed: 413,191 Active: 52,359 Recovered: 352,529 Death: 8,303

China 86,601 China Confirmed: 86,601 Active: 273 Recovered: 81,694 Death: 4,634

World’s largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India, CEO Adar Poonawala along with five others was named “Straits Times Asians of the Year” by Singapore’s leading newspaper for their work towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other Asians who have been named in this prestigious list are Chinese researcher Zhang Yongzhen, who led the team that was first to map and publish online the first complete genome of Sars-CoV-2, China’s Major-General Chen Wei, Japan’s Dr. Ryuichi Morishita, and Singapore’s Professor Ooi Eng Eong, are among those who are developing vaccines against the coronavirus infection, and South Korean businessman Seo Jung-jin’s company ‘Celltrion’ is on track to seek conditional approval for the country’s first COVID-19 medicine. The Straits Times referred to these Asians as “the virus busters”.