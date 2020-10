(NR): A notice has been sent by Google to the food delivery companies Zomato and Swiggy. Google says that both the company violated the rules of the Play Store. With this, Google has asked both companies to add a new feature in their app. On September 18, a few days before Zomato and Swiggy, Google removed digital payment company Paytm from the Play Store. Google accused Paytm of violating its sports betting activities policy. However, Paytm was restored to the Play Store only hours later.