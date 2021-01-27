AIKSCC Withdraws from Farmer’s Protest with Immediate Effect

-
World
101,044,608
WorldConfirmed: 101,044,608Active: 25,842,218Recovered: 73,028,609Death: 2,173,781
-
USA
26,037,621
USAConfirmed: 26,037,621Active: 9,830,749Recovered: 15,770,522Death: 436,350
-
India
10,690,279
IndiaConfirmed: 10,690,279Active: 177,223Recovered: 10,359,305Death: 153,751
-
Brazil
8,936,590
BrazilConfirmed: 8,936,590Active: 919,017Recovered: 7,798,655Death: 218,918
-
Russia
3,774,672
RussiaConfirmed: 3,774,672Active: 501,113Recovered: 3,202,483Death: 71,076
-
UK
3,715,054
UKConfirmed: 3,715,054Active: 1,950,683Recovered: 1,662,484Death: 101,887
-
Italy
2,501,147
ItalyConfirmed: 2,501,147Active: 477,969Recovered: 1,936,289Death: 86,889
-
Turkey
2,442,350
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,442,350Active: 94,495Recovered: 2,322,511Death: 25,344
-
Germany
2,166,763
GermanyConfirmed: 2,166,763Active: 246,128Recovered: 1,866,000Death: 54,635
-
Pakistan
537,477
PakistanConfirmed: 537,477Active: 33,820Recovered: 492,207Death: 11,450
-
China
89,272
ChinaConfirmed: 89,272Active: 1,862Recovered: 82,774Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 27/1: The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has withdrawn from the farmers’ protest with immediate effect on Wednesday. AIKSCC leader VM Singh said that the Republic Day violence is “unacceptable”.
“We are discontinuing our agitation but our fight for farmers’ rights will continue,” VM Singh said news agency ANI.
He added that “the agitation will continue but not like this, this format is not acceptable.”
He and his organization distanced themselves from the violence and said that they have nothing to do with it.