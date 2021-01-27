AIKSCC Withdraws from Farmer’s Protest with Immediate Effect

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 27/1: The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has withdrawn from the farmers’ protest with immediate effect on Wednesday. AIKSCC leader VM Singh said that the Republic Day violence is “unacceptable”.

“We are discontinuing our agitation but our fight for farmers’ rights will continue,” VM Singh said news agency ANI.

He added that “the agitation will continue but not like this, this format is not acceptable.”

He and his organization distanced themselves from the violence and said that they have nothing to do with it.

