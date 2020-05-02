Air Force will shower flower over COVID-19 medicals

In India, the death toll due to Coronavirus has risen sharply. Lockdown continues for security reasons in the country. Meanwhile, a video titled ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha, Hindustan Hamara’ has been shared on social media by the Indian Army to boost the enthusiasm of the Carona warriors. Similarly, the Air Force will conduct a flight between Srinagar and Trivandrum and Dibrugarh and Kutch. At this point, the Air Force aircraft will shower flowers over the COVID-19 hospitals in all these areas. The military is also planning to play a band near COVID-19 Hospital.