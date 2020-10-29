Air Pollution : Central govt sets up a commission ,Up to Rs 1cr fine and 5 year jail term for violators

New Delhi, 29/10: If anyone spread pollution now, they may have to pay a fine of up to Rs 1 crore. Not only this, but there can also be a jail sentence of 5 years. In view of the increasing air pollution, the central government has taken this big step. For this, the Center has formed a commission. It will also have representatives from ISRO. This commission will replace the EPCA. The headquarters of the Commission will be in Delhi and its order can be challenged only in NGT. Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) reached a very serious level in many areas of the country’s capital Delhi on Thursday morning. It became difficult for people to breathe.

The central government has created this commission in view of air pollution of Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and UP. This commission will work to prevent air pollution, suggest measures, and monitor. In this, along with a chairperson, there will also be representatives of the central government, state representatives of NCR, central pollution control board, and ISRO. This commission will replace the Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority. All the action under this commission can be challenged only in NGT.