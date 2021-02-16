Akshay Kumar Condoles Sandeep Nahar’s Death, says this about the Late Actor

-
Mumbai, 16/2: Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar has condoled the death of Actor Sandeep Nahar, who committed suicide on Monday. Nahar had worked with Akshay in his film ‘Keshari’.
Akshay Kumar shared a picture of Sandeep Nahar from Kesari sets and wrote that he was a ‘smiling young man passionate for food’. Akshay also urged people to seek help if they ever feel low.
Akshay Kumar in his post wrote, “Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul”.
Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sHPTvzLYoQ
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2021